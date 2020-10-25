Covid-19: Possible changes to quarantine and a review of Wales' shopping rules
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you at the same time on Monday morning.
1. Quarantine for Covid contacts could be reduced
Ministers are considering reducing the 14-day quarantine period for contacts of those who test positive for Covid-19 amid criticism of NHS Test and Trace. Sources told the BBC the period could be cut to 10 or seven days. It comes after concerns were raised over compliance and amid intense criticism of the agency's leadership from a senior Conservative MP.
2. Pressure mounts over school meal decision
The government is facing mounting pressure to reverse its decision not to provide free school meals to children over the holidays in England. More Conservative MPs are opposing No 10's stance, as Labour threatens to push for another Commons vote. Meanwhile, some 2,000 children's doctors are calling on Boris Johnson to U-turn. The government argues it has increased welfare support as well as giving additional funding to councils to help vulnerable families during the pandemic.
3. Review for Wales' lockdown supermarket rules
Wales will review its ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items during the country's two-week lockdown, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. It comes after government guidance said shops must close parts of their stores that sell products such as clothes, shoes, toys and bedding during the 17-day "firebreak lockdown".
4. Concerns over 'dogfishing' and abandoned pets
Dog welfare charities in Wales are concerned the high demand for new pets during the pandemic will lead to an increase in "dogfishing" - where dog lovers are misled into buying a dog with no clear provenance, which has often come from overseas or an illegal puppy farm. It comes amid a fivefold increase in people searching for puppies online. Between the start of lockdown in March and the end of September, the Dogs Trust charity rescued 140 puppies illegally imported from central and eastern European countries.
5. Farm runs Covid-secure pumpkin picking for Halloween
This year has seen the cancellation of many events, but one farm in Hampshire is determined people do not miss out on traditional Halloween activities, such as picking pumpkins. In honour of the season, Sunnyfields Farm in Totton, has created a giant mural out of hundreds of the colourful vegetable.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. Here's our summary of how changes to the furlough replacement scheme affect your job or business.
