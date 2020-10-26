Covid-19: Free meals row, 'Generation Covid' and Oliviers' message of hope

People without symptoms who want to get a coronavirus test will now be able to pay for one at Boots stores across the UK. The firm says a nasal swab test which gives results in 24 to 48 hours is being introduced now, and within weeks an even faster test will offer customers results in just 12 minutes. The initial cost will be £120, but Boots says it hopes that price will fall significantly if there is sufficient demand for the service. People with one of three key coronavirus symptoms - a fever, a new continuous cough or a loss of smell or taste - should seek a free NHS test.