Prue Leith: NHS can serve 'delicious' food on a budget
Food served around the clock and digital menus are among the recommendations in a review of hospital meals led by celebrity chef Prue Leith.
It is possible to serve "delicious, nutritious" food on a budget, the Great British Bake Off judge said.
The review was launched after a deadly outbreak of listeriosis in hospitals last year was linked to pre-packaged sandwiches and salads.
Matt Hancock said he wanted hospitals "to be beacons of good health".
A group of advisers, tasked with reviewing hospital food, set out ways NHS trusts can prioritise food safety and provide healthier meals.
Recommendations included upgrading kitchens to provide 24/7 service that caters for a variety of needs, from new mothers in a maternity ward, to patients hungry after a long fast due to surgery, and staff working overnight.
Leith said: "The review provides best-in-class examples of how hospitals can serve delicious, nutritious and nicely presented meals on a budget.
"Food is not only important to health, but to morale. Hospital mealtimes should be a moment of enjoyment and a pleasure to serve. They should inspire staff, patients and visitors to eat well at home."
The government said it would establish an expert group of caterers, dieticians and nurses to decide on next steps.
Writing in the Daily Express, Health Secretary Mr Hancock said: "I firmly believe we can go further and improve quality, instil the highest food safety standards and, ultimately, improve patients' recoveries."
Hospitals should be "beacons of good health" for staff, patients and visitors, he said.
"Staff shouldn't have to resort to crisps from a vending machine to keep them going on a long shift. Our plans will ensure they have access to healthy, tasty food as well as the facilities to prepare their own," Mr Hancock wrote.
The review said introducing digital menus and food ordering systems which factor in a patient's needs could improve communication between dieticians and caterers, reduce food waste and provide patients with the right food for recovery.
Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of Leon Restaurants and independent lead on the National Food Strategy, said hospitals must be a "guiding light" in efforts to "get to grips with the slow-motion disaster that is the British diet".
NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said "every meal that patients get in hospital should be appetising and nutritious" and added that the NHS should play its part in tackling the nation's obesity crisis.