School meals: Boris Johnson stands firm on row
Boris Johnson has doubled down on his refusal to extend free school meals for children at risk of going hungry in England over the half-term holiday.
"I totally understand the issue of holiday hunger," he said. "The debate is, how do you deal with it."
He said the government was "going to make sure that we have no children" going hungry this winter "as a result of any government inattention".
Pressure has risen on the PM, including from his own MPs, to rethink the issue.
Mr Johnson also said he had not spoken to footballer Marcus Rashford - who has been leading a high-profile campaign to extend free school meals into the holidays - since the summer.
The UK government extended free school meals to eligible children during the Easter holidays earlier this year and, after Rashford's campaigning, did the same for the summer holiday.
But it has refused to do so again. A petition created by the Manchester United striker calling for provision to continue in the holidays had gained more than 880,000 signatures by midday on Monday.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already introduced food voucher schemes.
Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Reading to launch a review of hospital food, Mr Johnson said "I totally salute and understand" where Rashford was coming from.
But he said the government was supporting families through extra money for Universal Credit and the £63m given to councils - first announced in June - to help people who are struggling to afford food and essentials.
"We're going to make sure that we have no children, no kids, no pupils in our country who go hungry this winter - certainly not as a result of any government inattention," he said.
Earlier, the children's commissioner, Anne Longfield, said money going to local councils "gets tied up then in processes, in distribution, in bureaucracies", and that might not help some children.
She said the beauty of the free school meals scheme "is that it gets directly to children", adding: "There'll be children who are desperate for that help and that's something that really makes this a very urgent priority for Boris Johnson when he gets to his desk today."
The Conservative leader of Warwickshire County Council told the BBC they had already spent all the money allocated under the £63m fund and it was not enough to fund school meals too.
Children of all ages living in households on income-related benefits may be eligible for free school meals.
In England, about 1.3 million children claimed for free school meals in 2019 - about 15% of state-educated pupils.
Analysis by the Food Foundation estimates a further 900,000 children in England may have sought free school meals since the start of the pandemic.
