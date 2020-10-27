Covid: More than 50 Tory MPs call for 'roadmap' out of lockdown
- Published
More than 50 Tory MPs have written to the PM calling for a "clear roadmap" out of lockdown restrictions in northern England, warning the region risks being "left behind".
The letter from the Northern Research Group said the pandemic threatened Boris Johnson's pledge to "level-up".
They also called for an economic recovery plan for the region, arguing it had been hardest hit by the virus.
No 10 said it was "committed to levelling up across the country".
All the areas under the strictest restrictions of the government's three tier system for England are in northern England or the Midlands.
Warrington has become the latest area to join the Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and South Yorkshire in the top tier, while Nottingham and parts of the surrounding county will move into the highest tier on Thursday.
This will mean about eight million people in England will be living under the toughest restrictions by the end of the week.
In areas under tier three rules, pubs and bars not serving substantial meals must close and households are not allowed to mix indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens.
Some 40 Conservative MPs representing areas in the north of England, North Wales and the Scottish borders, have publicly signed the letter, including former cabinet ministers David Davis, David Mundell and Esther McVey, while a further 14 have had their names redacted.
The newly-formed Northern Research Group of Tory backbenchers is led by former Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry.
In their letter, the group called for the prime minister to set out "a clear roadmap down the tiering system and out of lockdown", warning restrictions were "disproportionately" affecting people in the north of the country.
"The virus has exposed in sharp relief the deep structural and systemic disadvantage faced by our communities and it threatens to continue to increase the disparity between the North and South still further," they said.
The letter urged the government to prioritise key infrastructure projects and accelerate job creation in the region.
The group welcomed the financial support already in place for businesses, such as the furlough scheme and extra funding for local authorities under the tightest coronavirus restrictions.
But they added: "We do however share concerns that the cost of Covid could be paid for by the downgrading of the levelling-up agenda, and northern constituencies like ours will be left behind.
"We believe this would threaten to undermine the government's hard-won mandate in December, at a time when the political and economic case for the levelling-up agenda we have been elected to deliver, has never been more essential."
Mr Johnson won a majority of 80 seats in December's election, with many traditionally Labour constituencies in the so-called "Red Wall" turning Conservative blue.
A key part of his campaign was a pledge to "level up" and reduce regional inequality across the country.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- PAY-PACKET SUPPORT: What do chancellor's plans mean for wages?
Mr Berry, who represents Rossendale and Darwen, said: "Our party's return to government in December was won on the back of hard-working people in constituencies like ours who backed the Conservatives for the first time in a generation, and who did so on the promise that they would not be forgotten.
"We cannot forget that we must deliver on our commitments made during that election, to level-up northern communities and create opportunity across our region."
He added that "the cost of Covid and the virus itself threatens to send the North into reverse".
A Number 10 spokesperson said: "We are absolutely committed to levelling up across the country and building back better after coronavirus.
"We stood at the last election on a solemn promise that we would improve people's lives, and although the pandemic has meant 2020 is not the year we all hoped it would be, our ambitions for the country are unchanged."
Shadow Treasury minister Bridget Phillipson said the government had been "treating local communities with contempt"
She added that the decision not to extend free school meals over the half-term holiday "is the clearest sign yet that the Conservatives have the wrong priorities and are not on the side of British families".
- BBC IPLAYER EXCLUSIVE: Would you like a sneak peek at the new series of His Dark Materials?
- NEED SOMETHING TO BINGE IN LOCKDOWN?: Hugh Laurie stars in political thriller 'Roadkill'