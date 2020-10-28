Covid-19: 'Too early' for Christmas plans and Kim Kardashian 'tone deaf'

This morning we told you that opposition parties were calling for coronavirus rules to be the same across all four UK nations this Christmas. Well, with just over eight weeks to go until the big day, it appears Santa Claus and the rest of the UK will have to wait a bit longer before knowing whether they can mix with other households over the festive season. Environment Secretary George Eustice has said "it's too early to say" what Covid rules will be in place by then, but he has warned people "may not be able to get together in the larger groups that they normally would". EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has told the BBC the idea of potentially not being able to sit round the table with his daughter and in-laws at Christmas was "crazy talk to me".