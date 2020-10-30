Covid-19: Nottinghamshire enters tier 3 and fears raised over impact of curbs
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Nottinghamshire moves into tier 3 restrictions
Nottinghamshire becomes the latest area to move into England's highest tier of coronavirus restrictions, with the county council leader urging people "to crack down as hard as we can now" so residents "can have a more normal Christmas". Localised rules mean betting shops, saunas, tattoo parlours and nail salons must close, while shops are barred from selling alcohol after 9pm.
2. Fears of 'damaging impact' of Covid alert levels
There are warnings about the "damaging impact" of Scotland's latest Covid curbs, with business leaders in Glasgow fearing travel restrictions in the city - one tier below the strictest in the nation's new five-level system - could hit retailers relying on an influx of Christmas shoppers. Meanwhile, council leaders are urging ministers to place Aberdeen in level one, rather than two, amid soaring unemployment.
3. Are we heading back into a full lockdown?
By the time West Yorkshire becomes subject to tier three restrictions on Monday, almost a fifth of England's population will be subject to the strictest rules. With much of Scotland one tier away from something akin to the spring lockdown, Welsh residents largely confined to home by a "firebreak" and strict rules also in place in Northern Ireland, BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle examines whether a full UK-wide lockdown is inevitable.
4. Volunteers take part in Covid-19 drug trial
An experimental drug that could prevent Covid-19 patients from becoming seriously ill is being trialled in England. Our medical editor Fergus Walsh heard from two volunteers at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital about their motivations for taking part.
5. Plugging a hole in the movie market
Cinema is one of the highest-profile sectors to be suffering woes as a result of the pandemic, with delays to the release of blockbusters such as James Bond film No Time To Die and the temporary closure of the Cineworld chain. But it has presented opportunities to independent film-makers like Guy Davies, whose debut feature, Philophobia, is due to be screened at 50 cinemas across the UK.
