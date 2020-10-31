Storm Aiden: Heavy rain and winds hit UK
Heavy rain and strong winds are hitting the UK as Storm Aiden sweeps in from the west, bringing risks of flooding.
The Met Office says all of the UK will get wet weather, with those in the west and in hilly areas being worst hit.
Yellow warnings for rain, covering Northern Ireland, much of Scotland, Wales and south-west England and Yorkshire, came into force at midnight.
They warn there could be spray and flooding on roads, power supply interruption and bus and train delays.
There is also a yellow warning for wind in place in Northern Ireland and western parts of Wales, Scotland and England.
The bad weather could last much of the weekend, and people have been urged to pay attention to the weather forecast as well as flood alerts and warnings in their area.
Martin Young, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "As the heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Aiden sweeps eastwards on Saturday, another system quickly follows on Sunday that contains the remnants of ex-Hurricane Zeta, bringing further heavy rain and strong winds.
"Given that this is falling on already saturated ground from what has been a wet October, there is an increased risk of flooding in some warnings areas."
Another yellow warning for rain covering Wales and north-west England is in force from 18:00 GMT on Sunday to 06:00 on Monday, and warns some communities could be cut off by fast flowing and deep floodwater.
Very strong winds could affect north-west Scotland between noon and 21:00 on Sunday, including the possibilities of power cuts and delays for high-sided vehicles and public transport.
The Met Office said there could be gusts of 60-65mph (97-105km/h), up to 70mph (113km/h) on exposed coasts and hills. During the day they will ease across England and Wales but they will stay strong across Scotland and Northern Ireland into the evening, and there could be gusts of 75mph (121km/h) across the Western Isles.
Hilly areas could see 40-60mm (1.6-2.4 inches) of rain on Saturday, with 20mm-40mm ( 0.8-1.6 inches) in lower-lying areas.
Gary White, the duty tactical manager for Natural Resources Wales, said flooding is likely up and down the country over the next few days.
He said: "Our emergency response workers will be at key sites checking defences are in good working order and making sure any drainage grids and screens are clear to reduce the risk to people and their homes."