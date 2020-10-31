PM to hold news conference as lockdown considered
Boris Johnson will hold a news conference later as the government considers a new month-long lockdown across England.
The hope is that stricter measures could then be eased by Christmas.
It comes as documents seen by the BBC suggest the UK is on course for a much higher death toll than during the first wave unless further restrictions are introduced.
Deaths could reach more than 4,000 a day, one of the models suggests.
This figure is based on no policies being brought in to slow the spread of the disease, but most of the models peak at about 2,000 a day.
The prime minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance for the briefing, following a cabinet meeting to discuss the government's coronavirus response.
The news conference was originally scheduled for 16:00 GMT but is now due to take place an hour later at 17:00.
It is expected schools, colleges and universities would stay open under any new "stay at home" order.
Mr Johnson has so far resisted pressure to introduce nationwide restrictions, opting instead for a three-tiered system targeting local areas in England.
Elsewhere in the UK, Wales remains under a 17-day "firebreak" lockdown until 9 November, and Scotland's new tiered system of restrictions will come into force at 06:00 on Monday.
In Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks on 16 October with the exception of takeaways and deliveries. Schools were closed for two weeks.
Infection rates are also soaring across much of Europe, prompting new forms of lockdown in Belgium, France and Germany.
The official government documents, understood to be part of a presentation by the government's pandemic modelling group SPI-M shown to Mr Johnson, feature several different projections of the likely course of the disease.
All models predict that hospitalisations are likely to peak in mid-December, with deaths rising until at least late December before falling from early January.
And a separate document circulating in government - based on NHS England modelling from 28 October - warns that the NHS would be unable to accept any more patients by Christmas, even if the Nightingale hospitals are used and non-urgent procedures cancelled.
The document warns that south-west England and the Midlands will be the first to run out of capacity, potentially within a fortnight.
It feels like history is repeating itself.
In March, the government was trying to slow rather than stop the virus. Then modelling said huge numbers of people would die and we ended up in lockdown.
A key difference this time is the government's science advisers called for a circuit-breaker six weeks ago.
The price of delay is cases are higher and we have missed the boat for doing it at the same time as school holidays for extra impact. It means we may have to lockdown for longer.
The spring lockdown did bring cases down. A lockdown now would be expected to do the same.
There is an ambition to keep schools open, but there are growing doubts about secondaries where Covid cases are "increasing steeply".
Deaths will continue to rise throughout a suggested November lockdown, but the hope is driving levels of the virus low enough would allow the struggling NHS Test and Trace programme to become effective again.
The driving motivation here is saving lives and not overwhelming the NHS. There is no guarantee it will deliver a normal Christmas, too.
These latest papers come after official documents from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) revealed that Covid is spreading much faster in England than the predicted "worst case" scenario.
This scenario had estimated 85,000 deaths from Covid during winter.
But in the Sage documents - dated 14 October and published on Friday - scientists estimated that, by mid-October, there were between 43,000 and 74,000 people being infected with coronavirus every day in England.
Their report said: "This is significantly above the profile of the reasonable worst-case scenario, where the number of daily infections in England remained between 12,000-13,000 throughout October."
Scientists advising the government have been arguing for a short, planned lockdown - called a "circuit-breaker" - since 21 September, when there were around 5,000 confirmed cases a day.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) said lockdowns were "not sustainable" and should be "limited in duration" due to their "severe economic, social and broader health impacts".
While the WHO acknowledged that during the pandemic "there have been times when restrictions were necessary and there may be other times in the future", it said lockdowns are "best used to prepare for longer-term public health measures".