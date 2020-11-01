Covid-19: Four-week lockdown for England, and carers 'worn out' by virus
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. PM announces four-week England lockdown
Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England, with pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops closing from Thursday. Unlike the restrictions in the spring, schools, colleges and universities can stay open. This is the nuclear option the PM swore to avoid, says the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg. So, what will the England lockdown achieve?
2. Who can go back onto furlough?
Just hours before the furlough scheme was due to end, the government announced that it would be extended until December. Up to 80% of workers' wages are paid under the scheme. Here's everything you need to know.
3. Carers 'worn out' by virus and need services back
Unpaid carers in Wales are "worn out" and need support services lost during the coronavirus pandemic to return, a charity that has spoken to almost 600 carers has said. It comes as research suggests some are reporting 10 times the rate of mental health problems of other parents.
4. Care home resident's wife makes key worker plea
A woman whose husband of 50 years is in a care home with dementia has asked the government to give people like her key worker status. Susan Ogden has been unable to visit her husband Peter at the home in North Shields since lockdown began. She said if essential family carers were classed as key workers, she would be able to go to hold his hand.
5. Cancelled music festival raises thousands for charity
A music festival that could not go ahead because of coronavirus has raised £12,000 for charity. About 25,000 people were expected to attend Kendal Calling, staged every summer near Penrith, Cumbria.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Wondering whether you can go trick or treating for Halloween this weekend? Find out here.
