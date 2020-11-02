Coronavirus: PM warns UK faces 'medical and moral disaster' without action
The UK faces a "medical and moral disaster" unless tough action is taken now to stop the spread of coronavirus, the prime minister has warned.
Boris Johnson told MPs the latest Covid data meant there was "no alternative" but to introduce a lockdown in England - due to come into force on Thursday.
The prime minister outlined the planned measures ahead of a vote on Wednesday.
On Saturday, the PM announced pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship would be closed.
Labour said it will back the lockdown but criticised the delay.