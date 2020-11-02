Covid-19: PM outlines action on 'autumn surge' and identifying Covid by a cough
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.
1. PM: Autumn surge necessitates tough action
The prime minister has told MPs he has a "medical and moral" responsibility not to let the health service become overwhelmed by the "autumn surge" of coronavirus. Outlining details of a second lockdown in England, Boris Johnson said the government had been right to try to get the virus under control at a local level but tough action is now needed. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the PM had acted too slowly but his party would support the measures. Full details of the new restrictions in place from Thursday have been published. Here's how the rules across the UK now look.
2. A hospital 'hanging by a thread'
What can the way Liverpool copes with Covid's second wave tell us about the future? The BBC's medical editor Fergus Walsh says it gives a glimpse of what hospitals across England could look like if cases of coronavirus continue to rise unchecked. "We are hanging by a thread," says Dr Oliver Zuzan, divisional medical director at the Royal Liverpool Hospital. "People are right to say that these are pressures that occur every winter, but this time it's just a lot worse. This is winter plus, plus, plus." Read Fergus Walsh's full report here.
3. New rules in Wales after firebreak
Two households in Wales will be able to form a bubble and meet at home after the 17-day "firebreak" lockdown ends next week, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced. All businesses that were closed will be able to reopen, although it is unclear under what terms pubs and restaurants will be required to operate. Read more about the way people's lives will change again when the existing rules are lifted on 9 November.
4. Credit card bill freeze extended
Payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods have been extended ahead of tougher coronavirus restrictions in England. The Financial Conduct Authority said customers who had not yet deferred a payment could now request one for up to six months. Meanwhile, the chancellor has announced the self-employed will be able to claim more state aid during the period of the new lockdown - with the government now covering up to 80% of their profits.
5. Identifying Covid by the sound of a cough
Can people with Covid-19 be identified by how they cough? A team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say they have developed an algorithm that has achieved a 98.5% success rate among people who had received an official positive coronavirus test result. The researchers would need regulatory approval to use the development in an app.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
A new lockdown is planned for England, while Scotland has moved to a five-tier system. Here are the answers to some of your questions about the regulations.
