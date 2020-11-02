Covid-19: PM outlines action on 'autumn surge' and identifying Covid by a cough

The prime minister has told MPs he has a "medical and moral" responsibility not to let the health service become overwhelmed by the "autumn surge" of coronavirus. Outlining details of a second lockdown in England, Boris Johnson said the government had been right to try to get the virus under control at a local level but tough action is now needed. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the PM had acted too slowly but his party would support the measures. Full details of the new restrictions in place from Thursday have been published. Here's how the rules across the UK now look.