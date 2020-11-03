Covid-19: Mass-testing trial, kids' sport ban and #TeamHalo
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. First city-wide mass-testing trial
Everyone living and working in Liverpool will be offered regular coronavirus testing from the end of this week. The armed forces will help carry out the pilot scheme. Liverpool has one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in England, and doctors at the city's intensive care units have told the BBC they're struggling to cope. Despite widespread optimism, the BBC's James Gallagher says there are questions about mass testing. False positives could be a problem, as could individual behaviour - can authorities do better at persuading people who do test positive to isolate?
About a third of in-patients now have Covid-19
463 Covid positive patients
743 Non-Covid patients
124 Suspected Covid patients
2. Kids' sport suspended
The clock is ticking down towards the start of England's second nationwide lockdown. Retailers preparing to close their doors have told us how they're feeling, and plenty of sectors have been making last-minute arguments for an exemption. Children's grassroots sport, for one, has been told a reprieve won't be granted. Footballer Robbie Savage is among those angry at the decision, and BBC sports editor Dan Roan says pressure to at least make the return of youth sport next month a priority will continue.
3. Uni cash struggles
Universities and colleges in England face "significant funding shortfalls and heightened uncertainty" due to the pandemic, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). The loss of many overseas students - and the high fees they pay - are a factor, as is the threat of potentially higher dropout rates. Those things combined with high pension costs create considerable financial risk for the sector, warns the IFS. In July, ministers said universities could apply for emergency loans.
4. Cyber-threat agency confronts Covid-19 attacks
The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) dealt with more than 700 incidents during the past year and more than a quarter were linked to coronavirus. Protecting the NHS and health-related research has been a priority, its annual report reveals. Some of the incidents related to countering nation-state attacks, but most were criminal in nature. The NCSC also says it thwarted 15,354 campaigns that had used coronavirus themes as a "lure" to scam people.
5. Scientists lifting the curtain
Using the hashtag #TeamHalo, scientists around the world hunting for a coronavirus vaccine are documenting their efforts on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. Their aim is to take the public behind the scenes and answer as many pressing questions as possible - in part to counter the misinformation people may be receiving from elsewhere.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, we've answered your questions on some of the finer detail ahead of the start of England's second lockdown, including what the restrictions mean for Remembrance Sunday.
