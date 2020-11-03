Covid-19: Extended shopping hours and 1,000 cards for 100th birthday
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Shops extend hours ahead of England lockdown
Some retailers including John Lewis, Currys, PC World and toy chain the Entertainer have extended their opening hours to meet a surge in demand ahead of the lockdown in England. As non-essential stores close for a month from Thursday, some have rushed to do some last-minute shopping. Gary Grant, boss of the Entertainer, says it is "just like Christmas". As England heads towards lockdown, here are what the rules are in different parts of the UK.
2. Deaths 10% higher than normal as virus deaths rise
The number of people dying in the UK is more than 10% above normal levels, with almost all of the excess linked to Covid, official figures show. There were 12,292 deaths in the week ending 23 October - 1,100 where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, national statisticians reported. It brings the total number of deaths that have been registered this year and linked to Covid to more than 60,000 - out of nearly 430,000 in 2020.
3. Mum with cancer calls for guidance over school attendance
Mum-of-five Gemma York, who has stage four cancer, says if her children "brought Covid home" it would pose a risk to her life. So the 37-year-old from Cornwall has written to the prime minister asking for guidance on whether to send her children to school during England's lockdown. People at increased risk have been advised to be "especially careful". Downing Street has not yet responded to Mrs York or the BBC.
4. Thousands of pounds in fines over Halloween weekend
Thousands of pounds worth of fines were issued over the Halloween weekend in some parts of the UK for breaches of coronavirus restrictions. In South Yorkshire, £94,000 in fines were issued for illegal gatherings, including nine fines of £10,000 at parties in Sheffield. Cambridgeshire Police says its officers gave out 42 fines of £100 each because of house parties. Meanwhile, South Wales Police says parents of children who broke lockdown rules by throwing eggs and attending a party over the weekend were fined. Here you can see what the rules are where you live.
5. 1,000 cards for great-grandmother's 100th birthday
Great-grandmother Evie Bowles had hoped for a big party to mark her 100th birthday. But when coronavirus restrictions scuppered her plans, her grandson Gary Bowles had another idea to mark the occasion. He asked people on social media to send a birthday card to Evie at her care home in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh - and she received more than 1,000. "To say it took off was a bit of an understatement," he says.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, we've answered your questions on some of the finer detail ahead of the start of England's second lockdown, including whether you are allowed to travel in order to exercise.
