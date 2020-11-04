Covid-19: Lockdown countdown and care homes guidance

Care homes must provide a Covid-secure environment - such as floor-to-ceiling screens or visiting pods - to allow families to visit loved-ones during England's lockdown, the government says. But Kate Lee, chief executive at Alzheimer's Society, says the proposed "prison-style screens" with people speaking through phones are "frankly ridiculous when you consider someone with advanced dementia can often be bed-bound and struggling to speak". Meanwhile, schools have also been given updated guidance that says pupils and teachers must now wear masks in all communal areas. Head teachers expressed anger that the directive was given to them less than 24 hours before the second lockdown begins.