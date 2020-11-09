Covid-19: Wales lockdown, medical supply shortages and I'm A Celeb

Some disabled people in the UK have found it difficult to obtain essentials such as medication and breathing equipment during the pandemic, research for the BBC suggests. Some 60% of the 1,000 people interviewed reported problems. Charity WellChild said people felt more "forgotten than they ever have been", but the minister for disabled people defended the government's record. The YouGov survey was commissioned to mark the 25th anniversary of the Disability Discrimination Act - see more on how the law came about.