BBC promises investigation into Earl Spencer Diana interview claims
- Published
The BBC has promised to launch an investigation into claims made by Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, that he was deceived by Martin Bashir ahead of a 1995 interview.
Spencer says the former Panorama reporter made false and defamatory claims about senior royals.
The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, said on Monday they would look into it.
"The BBC is taking this very seriously and we want to get to the truth," said Davie.
"We are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation."
A BBC spokesperson said Bashir was unwell.
"Martin Bashir is signed off work by his doctors - he is currently recovering from quadruple heart bypass surgery and has significant complications from having contracted Covid-19 earlier in the year."
Former BBC Chairman, Lord Michael Grade, told Radio 4's The World at One on Monday that allegations over Panorama's interview was very serious for the corporation.
"It [the BBC] calls power to account in this country, is the first one to call for independent inquiries but when it comes to the BBC itself being under question, the rules seem to change somewhat," said Lord Grade.
Almost 23 million people tuned in to watch the Panorama programme 25 years ago.
In it, the princess famously said "there were three of us in this marriage", referring to the Prince of Wales's relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.
At the time, Princess Diana was separated from Prince Charles but not yet divorced.
The BBC's royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, said the notes Earl Spencer says he made with Bashir two months before the interview, reported by the Daily Mail, are "astonishing".
They appear to record Bashir "spinning lie after lie about members of the Royal Family, and its staff, in an attempt, Earl Spencer says, to win his trust and that of his sister, Diana" our correspondent said.
These claims, described by the Mail as "preposterous lies", include that Diana's private correspondence was being opened, her car tracked and phones tapped.
It was also claimed that her bodyguard was plotting against her and close friends were betraying her by leaking stories to the press. This week, Earl Spencer said he never would have introduced Bashir to his sister were it not for him seeing the faked bank statements.
The faked statements wrongly purported to show that two senior courtiers were being paid by the security services for information on his sister, the Daily Mail said.
The BBC has apologised for the faked statements, but has insisted they played "no part in her decision to take part in the interview".
The Princess of Wales died on 31 August 1997, aged 36, in a car crash in a Paris underpass.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.