Covid-19: Vaccine plans as unemployment rises again

The NHS is ready to start providing the new coronavirus vaccine "as fast as safely possible", Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. He was responding to the news that a new vaccine could prevent 90% of people getting Covid-19. Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast that, if approved, the vaccine developed by Pfizer would be administered in GP surgeries and go-to vaccination centres. He said the the government would provide £150m to assist GPs in rolling out the vaccine and that NHS staff would go into care homes to provide the vaccine to people most vulnerable to Covid-19. Meanwhile, the British Medical Association says plans are being drawn up for clinics to run 12 hours a day, seven days a week to roll out a vaccine as soon as it's available. The prime minister and his senior scientific advisers are urging caution, imploring the public to continue adhering to social distancing and other rules. If and when it is rolled out, prioritising those most in need will be crucial - we look at that issue and others in our Q&A.