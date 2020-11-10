Covid: Mass testing for 66 local areas in England
Mass testing for coronavirus is to be rolled out to 66 local areas in England, the health secretary has said.
Areas including Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and parts of the West Midlands will receive new rapid "lateral flow" tests.
Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast he hoped these new tests would find the virus "wherever it is, especially in those high prevalence areas".
It follows the launch of a mass testing programme of people in Liverpool.
The Department of Health and Social Care said it was sending 600,000 of the rapid tests out to 66 local directors of public health as part of plans to expand asymptomatic testing for Covid-19.
It added that it will be up to individual directors of public health to decide how testing is organised.
News of the scheme came as the health secretary said the NHS was ready to start providing the new coronavirus vaccine "as fast as safely possible".
Meanwhile, Covid tests for students in England, so they can go home safely for Christmas, could begin on 30 November, according to a letter from the universities minister to vice chancellors.
Mass testing means asking everyone to be tested, whether or not they have symptoms.
The idea is to find healthy people who may be infected, but not yet displaying symptoms. They can then be told to isolate to avoid spreading the virus.
Currently, across most of England, people can only have a test if they already have symptoms. But during the Liverpool pilot, everyone living or working in the city is being offered a voluntary test.
More than 23,000 residents and workers in the area have been tested since Friday.
As well as the normal swab tests, the mass-testing schemes use rapid "lateral flow" tests. These also use a swab but do not need to be sent to a lab and can give results within an hour.
In a statement, Mr Hancock said the "new, rapid" technology means "we can detect this virus quicker than ever before, even in people who don't have symptoms".
He added: "Mass testing is a vital tool to help us control this virus and get life more normal."
Earlier, the health secretary told Sky News that mass testing, like a vaccine rollout, would be across the UK not just England.
He said: "The UK government has bought the vaccine for the whole of the UK and it will be rolled out fairly across the whole of the UK with the same prioritisation no matter where you live in this country.
"The same goes for mass testing, making sure we roll that out across the whole UK."
Each local area will receive a batch of 10,000 lateral flow tests, DHSC said.
Local public health directors will then decide how people in the local area are tested, and how to prioritise the allocation of these new tests, based on the specific needs of their communities.
The initial 600,000 batch will then be followed up with a weekly allocation of lateral flow antigen tests.
According to DHSC, areas were prioritised for the scheme based on the local prevalence of the virus and expressions of interest to the department.
On Friday, queues built up outside the new test centres, which opened at midday, with people waiting around 45 minutes outside the Liverpool Tennis Centre - one of the six facilities - before it opened.
Liverpool's director of public health, Matt Ashton, on Saturday said the mass testing was showing positive signs after thousands of people were tested on the first day of the pilot scheme.
The programme aims to test up to 50,000 people a day once fully operational, he added.
The city's mayor, Joe Anderson, on Monday said 23,170 people have been tested for coronavirus in the city since midday on Friday, with 0.7% testing positive.
