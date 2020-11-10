Catholic Church abuse: Cardinal Vincent Nichols criticised over leadership
- Published
The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales has, at times, shown he cares more about the impact of abuse on the Church's reputation than victims, a report says.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse criticised the leadership of Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, and the Vatican.
It also said bishops had swept abuse under the carpet for decades.
The cardinal is yet to respond to the allegations in the report.
The inquiry said that Cardinal Nichols had shown "no acknowledgement of any personal responsibility to lead or influence change".
"Nor did he demonstrate compassion towards victims in the recent cases which we examined," it said.
The inquiry said the Catholic Church's "explicit moral purpose has been betrayed by those who sexually abused children, and by those who turned a blind eye and failed to take action against perpetrators".
It also said the cardinal, who apologised for the Church's actions when he gave evidence, "did not always exercise the leadership expected of a senior member of the Church, at times preferring to protect the reputation of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales and in Rome".
The report said two previous inquiries into abuse in the Church, by Lord Nolan in 2001 and Lady Cumberlege in 2007, brought change and improvements, but their recommendations were implemented too slowly and not in full.
It highlighted that in 2016, internal correspondence between members of the Diocese of Westminster's safeguarding commission described a victim of sexual abuse as "manipulative" and "needy".
The report states: "Real and lasting changes to attitudes have some way to go if the Roman Catholic Church is to shake off the failures of the past."
Scale of abuse unknown
There is also criticism for the Vatican, with the inquiry describing its actions as in "direct contrast with Pope Francis' public statement on child sexual abuse".
In 2019, the Pope called for "concrete and effective actions that involve everyone in the Church".
The Holy See did not provide a statement to the inquiry and the ambassador at the time refused to give evidence.
The report, the latest in a series of publications from the IICSA, said child sexual abuse was "far from a solely historical issue", adding that more than 100 allegations of abuse had been reported each year since 2016.
Between 1970 and 2015, the Church received more than 3,000 complaints of child sexual abuse against more than 900 individuals connected to the Church, the inquiry found.
Those complaints involved over 1,750 victims and complainants but the report said the true scale of abuse was much higher and would likely never be known.
- Published
- 6 November 2019