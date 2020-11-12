Covid-19: Economy bounces back and hope yet for a family Christmas?

The UK's economy bounced back from the slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic to grow by a record 15.5% between July and September, according to the Office for National Statistics. However, the country's economy is still 8.2% smaller than before the virus struck, with September's growth of 1.1% weaker than in previous months. Analysts say it is likely to shrink again in the final three months of the year because of the impact of recent restrictions.