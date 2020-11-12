Covid-19: Economy bounces back and hope yet for a family Christmas?
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. UK economy rebounds after first lockdown
The UK's economy bounced back from the slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic to grow by a record 15.5% between July and September, according to the Office for National Statistics. However, the country's economy is still 8.2% smaller than before the virus struck, with September's growth of 1.1% weaker than in previous months. Analysts say it is likely to shrink again in the final three months of the year because of the impact of recent restrictions.
2. Councils warn of insolvency risk without big cuts
Many of England's largest local authorities are warning they could be forced into "damaging" cuts to services next year to remain solvent, with social care among the areas likely to suffer without more government support. Only one in five of England's county councils and county unitary authorities is confident of delivering a balanced budget without drastic action, says the County Councils Network. Ministers say councils have been given an "unprecedented" £7bn.
3. Are big retailers exploiting lockdown loopholes?
Major retailers have been accused of taking advantage of lockdown loopholes for Christmas trading while other stores are forced to remain closed. Sheffield toy store owner Hellen Stirling Baker says her local supermarket is packed with children's playthings. "Big supermarkets are capitalising on the fact they are able to sell non-essential goods alongside their essentials," she argues. We hear similar complaints from the bosses of department stores and bookshops.
4. Hospitals install pop-up Covid-19 isolation bays
Six NHS Trusts across England are using pop-up isolation rooms that can be wheeled into hospital wards and erected in five minutes. Royal Derby Hospital has installed 25 of the bays in its medical assessment unit to separate patients until they receive the results of a Covid-19 test.
5. Four nations discuss joint Christmas Covid plan
Is there still hope for festive family reunions? Michael Gove certainly thinks so. The UK Cabinet Office minister says he and the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all recognise families "want to be able to see their loved ones this Christmas". The ministers held discussions to "work towards that shared aim" during the first of what the UK government hopes will be weekly virtual meetings. International travel, mass testing and vaccination priorities were also discussed.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
We've been looking at how schools are keeping pupils safe.
