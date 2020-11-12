Covid-19: Largest number of daily cases in UK, and changes to travel corridor
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. UK Covid cases hit new daily high
A record 33,470 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK government's latest daily figure. It is the highest daily figure since mass testing began in the UK, and brings the total number of cases to more than 1.29 million. It comes after the UK became the first country in Europe to pass 50,000 deaths. Experts have previously warned against describing the daily figure as a record - because there was no widespread testing programme during the first wave of the epidemic.
2. Year-long hospital waits worst since 2008
The number of people waiting over a year for hospital treatment in England has hit its highest levels since 2008. Nearly 140,000 of the 4.35 million people on waiting lists at the end of September had been waiting at least 12 months. Patients are meant to be seen within 18 weeks. In recent weeks, major hospitals in Bradford, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and Liverpool, which have seen high rates of infection, have announced the mass cancellation of non-urgent work.
3. More countries added to travel corridor list
Travellers from Bahrain, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, UAE, Qatar and the Turks and Caicos Islands will no longer have to self-isolate when they arrive in the UK, after 04:00 GMT on Saturday. In the update to the UK's travel corridor list, those coming from Greece - apart from the islands of Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos - are now going to have to self-isolate for 14 days, however. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added that the Denmark travel ban is to be extended for 14 days. Current coronavirus restrictions mean that only people with valid reasons are supposed to travel abroad.
4. Nicola Adams out of Strictly as dance partner tests positive
Former boxer Nicola Adams and her dance partner Katya Jones are out of Strictly Come Dancing after Jones tested positive for Covid-19. They had made history as the first same-sex couple to take part in the show. The Olympic gold medallist said she was "absolutely devastated" but that she understood the measures were in place to keep everyone safe. The pair will now isolate and will not be able to take part in the rest of the BBC One series.
5. Diwali with a difference
Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights - it is also celebrated by Sikhs and Jains around the world. BBC World Service Global Religion reporter Sodaba Haidare has spoken with Hindu women in India, South Africa and the UK about how they are marking the festival differently this year.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
- LACKING MOTIVATION?: Six hours of dance hits to help you stay energised all day long
- ASK MARTIN LEWIS PODCAST: Talking you through the latest financial help for Lockdown 2.0
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.