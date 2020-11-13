Covid-19: Coronavirus infections 'slowing down' and a couple reunite

Areas in the west of Scotland have been warned they may be placed under the highest level of Covid restrictions next week. Councils in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire health board areas have been told it is possible that restrictions may need to be increased from level three to level four. This would result in the closure of gyms, hospitality and non-essential shops. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said case numbers were "so stubbornly high" in some level three areas that it raised a question of whether the restrictions were doing enough to suppress the virus.