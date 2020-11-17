Covid-19: Scotland tiers, Biden warning and home working
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Tier 4 looms
The Scottish government will decide later whether to place some areas under its highest level of coronavirus restrictions. The places causing most concern are Glasgow, North and South Lanarkshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire - with a total population of about 1.8 million. The level four controls would mean all hospitality, non-essential shops, gyms and salons would have to close. Schools would stay open. Read the rules in detail.
2. England after lockdown
A senior health official has suggested the regional tiered system of measures in England - explained here - may have to be "strengthened" to get the country "through the winter". Public Health England's Susan Hopkins said tier one had "very little effect" and the impact of tier two was inconsistent. Our health correspondent Nick Triggle says the discussion in government about what happens after lockdown, which ends on 2 December, is very much ongoing.
3. Sex workers 'need government help'
Campaign group the English Collective of Prostitutes says about 80% of sex workers are single mothers barely making ends meet and England's second lockdown is going to push them "even deeper into crisis" because they're unable to claim "the entitlements available to other workers". The warning is echoed by a charity, Bristol-based One25, which has had to close its women-only safe space, cutting off access to healthcare. The pandemic's potential impact on another vulnerable group - children in care - is also highlighted this morning, with a warning about drug gangs.
4. 'More people may die' as Trump transition stalls
President-elect Joe Biden has warned Donald Trump's refusal to hand over power to him in the usual way could cost lives. The government agency that handles the transition hasn't recognised the incoming administration and sensitive information and briefings haven't been given to them. Crucially, the Biden team is excluded from planning around coronavirus, and in particular, a vaccination distribution strategy. Former first lady Michelle Obama is also urging Mr Trump to step aside. How bad is the coronavirus situation in the US right now? We look closely here.
5. How to work more happily at home
Even if a vaccine comes soon, many people may never go back to the office full time. And the early signs of how the pandemic has affected the UK's mental health are not good. We've come up with a simple guide to help you stay happier if the spare room, sofa or dining table is your office - or if you're just finding working from home harder now winter is coming.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, with live venues closed and much filming on hold, celebrities are finding new ways to entertain - and pay the bills.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- LACKING MOTIVATION?: 6 hours of dance hits to help you stay energised all day long
- THE NAKED SCIENTISTS: Why are people catching coronavirus on purpose?