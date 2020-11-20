Covid-19: How test-and-trace went wrong, and public-sector pay freeze
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. How test-and-trace went wrong
Just half of close contacts given to England's NHS Test and Trace are being reached in some of the areas with the worst coronavirus infection rates in the country, a BBC News investigation finds. It also reveals no-one from NHS labs was at a March meeting that was key in setting up the testing network; private contractors overpromised on what they could do; and a later move to more local contact tracing by councils was undermined by IT problems. The government insists the system is "undoubtedly" curbing the spread of Covid.
2. UK borrowing breaks October record
Government borrowing hit £22.3bn in October as the UK continued heavy spending to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. The figure, £10.8bn more than for the same month last year, is the highest for October since monthly records began in 1993 and takes public borrowing in the current tax year to £214.9bn - that's £169.1bn more than in the same period last year.
3. Public sector workers face pay freeze
Millions of public sector workers in England face a pay freeze in next week's Spending Review, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak planning to reflect a fall in private sector earnings while bolstering the public finances. Up to 5.5 million workers could be affected, although NHS workers are likely to be exempted.
4. Tougher restrictions for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland
More than two million people in Scotland, across 11 council areas including Glasgow, will be subject to the country's toughest level of coronavirus restrictions from 18:00 GMT. Non-essential shops will close until 11 December - as will pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms and visitor attractions - and there will be tight limits on travel, although schools will remain open. Meanwhile, the Stormont executive has agreed a fortnight of tougher restrictions for Northern Ireland from next Friday, with all but essential retail forced to close and the hospitality sector remaining shut.
5. How lockdown 'sci-fisolation' movie went viral
When actors Brendan O'Rourke and Kevin Mains created the sci-fi skit Star Force during lockdown, they ended up getting Hollywood big names including James McAvoy on board. They tell us how it all happened.
