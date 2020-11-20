Covid-19: How test-and-trace went wrong, and public-sector pay freeze

Just half of close contacts given to England's NHS Test and Trace are being reached in some of the areas with the worst coronavirus infection rates in the country, a BBC News investigation finds. It also reveals no-one from NHS labs was at a March meeting that was key in setting up the testing network; private contractors overpromised on what they could do; and a later move to more local contact tracing by councils was undermined by IT problems. The government insists the system is "undoubtedly" curbing the spread of Covid.