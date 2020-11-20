Covid-19: A 'step forward' in vaccine roll-out plans and infections levelling off

The "second peak is flattening", Health Secretary Matt Hancock told this afternoon's Downing Street press briefing. He pointed to the latest data which suggests coronavirus infection rates appear to be levelling off in England and Scotland - and decreasing in Wales and Northern Ireland. The Office for National Statistics estimates that one in 80 people in England currently have coronavirus. In Northern Ireland it is one in 135 people; in Scotland one in 155, and in Wales one in 165. Meanwhile, the R number - the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to, on average - for the whole of the UK is estimated to have dropped to between 1 and 1.1. Last week it was between 1 and 1.2. You can read more about the R number and why it matters here.