Covid-19: Jab trialled for those unable to be vaccinated, and antibodies 'last at least six months'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. Jab for people who cannot be vaccinated trialled
For those without functioning immune systems, a possible alternative to a vaccine is entering its final stage of trials. It is hoped the jab could provide at least six months' protection for those unable to receive vaccines.
2. Will countries be left behind in the vaccine race?
With more than 55 million cases of coronavirus across the world and more than 1.3 million deaths, health experts acknowledge that the only solution to the pandemic is a global one. But as scientists work to develop a vaccine, there are concerns poorer nations could be left behind. So, can a fair - and working - system be established? Meanwhile, when will a Covid vaccine be ready?
3. Covid antibodies 'last at least six months'
Coronavirus antibodies last at least six months and offer protection against a second infection, a study of healthcare workers suggests. Researchers found indications that having the virus once "provides at least short-term protection".
4. Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump's oldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman has said. Donald Trump Jr, 42, was diagnosed at the start of this week and has been quarantining at his hunting cabin since the result, the spokesman added. He is the second of Mr Trump's children to test positive.
5. Irish open-air cellist strikes coronavirus lockdown chord
Musician Patrick Dexter, who lives in Mayo, Ireland, began posting online videos of himself playing the cello at the beginning of lockdown in March. Since then, the open-air recitals have been viewed millions of times and he's received messages from all over the world.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
And we've had a look at seven things that might be different this Christmas.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- PANORAMA 'LIVERPOOL: FIGHTING COVID': "Living under tier three rules just isn't possible"
- ANOTHER WEEKEND IN LOCKDOWN: We have you covered. Thrillingly tense, belly-laugh funny, mind-warpingly weird box sets to binge on BBC iPlayer