Covid-19: Tougher three-tier system post-lockdown, and £3bn NHS package
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. England to enter tougher tier system post-lockdown
A stricter three-tiered system will come into force in England when the national lockdown ends on 2 December, Downing Street has said. Boris Johnson is expected to set out his plan to MPs on Monday. This will include details of how families can see different households at Christmas. Meanwhile, how many coronavirus cases are there in your area?
2. £3bn for NHS but Sunak warns of 'economic shock' to come
A £3bn package for the NHS will be announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak at Wednesday's Spending Review - including £500m for mental health services in England. However, the chancellor has warned that people will soon see an "economic shock laid bare" as the country deals with the pandemic. Borrowing hit £22.3bn last month - a record for October.
3. Hundreds queue as mass testing begins in Wales
Hundreds of people queued up on Saturday as mass testing began in Merthyr Tydfil, south Wales, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid. Up to 60,000 people could be tested in total, with those without symptoms urged to take a test.
4. A window into a world of tears and loneliness
Coronavirus restrictions have kept apart many families wanting to see loved ones in care homes, leading to growing concerns over how continued separation could affect mental and emotional health. This has led campaigners to stage a protest in Northern Ireland to highlight the "loneliness" felt by residents in care homes.
5. 'Thanksgiving To Go': Americans splash out on takeaways
At this time of year, households in the US would normally be preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving. But as coronavirus sees plans and gatherings cancelled, some Americans have decided to celebrate the holiday a little differently - by ditching the hassle of cooking and opting for a takeaway instead.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
And we've had a look at seven things that might be different this Christmas.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- A NEW SERIES OF 'GROUNDED' IS COMING: Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and, due to travel restrictions, neither has Louis Theroux...
- RADIO 1'S WORKOUT PLAYLIST: An hour of up-beat, fast-paced tunes to soundtrack your weekend workout