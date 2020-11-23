Covid-19: Gyms and all shops to open after England lockdown
Gyms and non-essential shops in all parts of England will be allowed to reopen when lockdown ends next month, the prime minister has announced.
Boris Johnson told the Commons that the three-tiered regional measures will return from 2 December, but he added that each tier will be toughened.
Spectators will be allowed to return to some sporting events, and weddings and collective worship will resume.
Regions will not find out which tier they are in until Thursday.
The allocation of tiers will be dependent on a number of factors, including each area's case numbers, the reproduction rate - or R number - and the current and projected pressure on the NHS locally.
Tier allocations will be reviewed every 14 days, and the regional approach will last until March.
Mr Johnson added that he is "very sorry" for the "hardship" that such restrictions will cause business owners.
"For the first time since this wretched virus took hold we can see a route out of the pandemic," Mr Johnson, who is self-isolating, told MPs via video link.
He added, however, that "we are not there yet" and warned against "squandering our hard-won gains".
With regards to household mixing, the PM said:
- In tier one, a maximum of six people can meet indoors or outdoors
- In tier two, there is no mixing of households indoors, while a maximum of six people can meet outdoors
- In tier three - the toughest tier - household mixing is not allowed indoors, or in most outdoor places.
- In all tiers, exceptions apply for support bubbles
Mr Johnson also said that in tier one, people should continue to work from home where possible. He added that in the middle tier, only pubs serving meals can open, while in tier three hospitality will close except for delivery and takeaway and indoor entertainment venues must also close.
Where pubs are allowed to open, last orders will now be at 22:00 GMT, with drinkers allowed a further hour to finish their drinks.
Measures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland continue to be decided by the devolved administrations, but a joint approach to Christmas involving all four nations, will be set out later in the week.
Commenting on holiday plans, the prime minister said: "I can't say that Christmas will be normal this year but in a period of adversity time spent with loved ones is even more precious for people of all faiths and none.
"We all want some kind of Christmas, we need it, we certainly feel we deserve it.
"But this virus obviously is not going to grant a Christmas truce… and families will need to make a careful judgement about the risks of visiting elderly relatives."
For the third week running we have had some positive vaccine news, but the announcement about the toughened tiers is a reminder, if we needed any, that the next few months will be tough.
Ministers and advisers have been hinting for the past week that the tiers will be toughened - and that is exactly what has happened.
Attention will now naturally turn to which areas will be in which tiers.
Deciding that is a complex equation that will take into account whether the cases are going up or down, the percentage of tests that are positive, hospital pressures and infection rates among older age groups.
To give a flavour of how complex this is places in the North West and Yorkshire have some of the highest rates but they are falling the fastest.
London and the South East have lower rates and more hospital capacity but cases are going up.
Fine judgements will have to be made. We will find out on Thursday.
Mr Johnson also announced changes to sport for both spectators and participants.
While elite sport has continued behind closed doors during the lockdown, grassroots and amateur sport has been halted since 5 November.
From 2 December, outdoor sports can resume, while spectators will be allowed to return in limited numbers.
In the lowest risk areas, a maximum of 50% occupancy of a stadium, or 4,000 fans - whichever is smaller - will be allowed to return. In tier two, that drops to 2,000 fans or 50% capacity, whichever is smaller.
In tier three, fans will continue to be barred from grounds.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the government's return to the regional system as "risky... because the previous three-tier system didn't work".
He added that decisions on which areas will belong to each tier must be taken without delay - "I just can't emphasise how important it is that these decisions are taken very quickly and very clearly so everybody can plan.
"That is obviously particularly important for the millions who were in restrictions before the national lockdown, because the message to them today seems to be 'you will almost certainly be back where you were before the national lockdown - probably in even stricter restrictions'."
It comes as a further 15,450 positive coronavirus cases were recorded across the UK on Monday. There have also been a further 206 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
