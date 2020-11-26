Covid-19: England's regional tiers being announced
- Published
England's coronavirus tiers are being set out by the government as more areas face the toughest restrictions.
The health secretary said most places were in the middle level - tier two - including London, and Liverpool city region, previously in the highest tier.
Several areas, including Manchester City Council, will be in the highest level - tier three.
Just three areas will be in the lowest-level of restrictions - tier one - once lockdown ends after 2 December.
The Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly - where there have been no recorded cases in the past week - will be the only areas of England in tier one.
The government has set out the reasoning behind the tier decisions for each area in a written ministerial statement and published the full list of areas and tiers.
'Dig deep'
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: "Hope is on the horizon but we still have further to go. So we must all dig deep."
"We should see these restrictions not as a boundary to push but as a limit on what the public health advice says we can safely do in any area," he added.
Around 21 local authority areas will be in the highest level of restrictions - tier three - including Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Tees Valley Combined Authority and North East Combined Authority.
Lancashire, Leicester, Lincolnshire, Slough, Bristol, Kent and Medway will also be in tier three.
Differences between the new tiers include restrictions on where households can meet up:
- tier one: the rule of six applies everywhere, indoors and out
- tier two: the rule of six applies outdoors but there is no household mixing anywhere indoors
- tier three: can only meet other households in outdoor public spaces like parks, where the rule of six applies
Gyms and close-contact beauty services like hairdressers will be able to open in all tiers. Guidance said people in all tiers who can work from home should continue to do so.
Earlier, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said even those in the highest level of restrictions in England - tier three - would see a "tangible change" compared to the current lockdown.
The system will be regularly reviewed and an area's tier level may change before Christmas - the first review is scheduled for 16 December.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street news conference later.
- LIVE UPDATES: Hancock sets out England's new tier arrangements
- EXPLAINED: What are the new rules?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- MASS TESTING: Where is it available?
The new system includes stricter rules for hospitality venues than the previous one and more local authorities will face higher levels of restrictions.
Decisions on tiers are based on public health recommendations informed by a series of public health data, including Covid-19 cases among the over-60s, positivity rates, pressure on the NHS and how quickly cases are rising or falling.
Areas placed in tier three will be eligible for rapid or "lateral flow" tests - which give results in about 20 minutes without the need for a lab - to help bring down infections and reduce restrictions.
And they will be offered support by NHS Test and Trace and the armed forces to deliver a six-week rapid community testing programme.
Devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have the power to set their own coronavirus regulations, though all four UK nations have agreed a joint plan for Christmas.
- BRAND NEW DRAMA 'WE ARE WHO WE ARE': A show about first love and the messy, confusing exhilaration of being a teenager. From the director of Call Me By Your Name.
- HOW TO VACCINATE THE WORLD: Who should be at the front of the queue for a vaccine? Those with the greatest need or the highest bidder?
How have you been affected by coronavirus? What have lockdown restrictions meant for you? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.