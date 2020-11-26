Covid-19: Your tier 'is not your destiny' and green light for nativity plays

Further details have emerged about what Christmas will look like for Scotland following news this week that "bubbles" of three households will be able to mix for five days over the festive season. The Scottish government has published new guidance confirming the bubbles are limited to no more than eight people over the age of 11. In contrast, the UK government has set no limits for the number of people in a bubble in England, saying only they should be "as small as possible", while no guidance has been published yet for Wales and Northern Ireland. Read our explainer here on what the rules are at Christmas and who you're allowed to see.