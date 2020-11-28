Channel crossings: More officers to patrol French beaches
The number of officers patrolling French beaches will double from next week to help stop migrants crossing the Channel, the UK's home secretary has announced.
It is part of further measures Priti Patel agreed in a meeting with her French counterpart on Saturday.
Officers will be aided by "enhanced" surveillance, such as drones and radar, to find smugglers and migrants.
Thousands of migrants have reached the UK in small boats this year.
The Home Office said 59 people on four boats crossed the Channel on Friday.
Ms Patel said: "Thanks to more police patrols on French beaches and enhanced intelligence sharing between our security and law enforcement agencies, we are already seeing fewer migrants leaving French beaches.
"The actions we have agreed jointly today goes further, doubling the number of police officers on the ground in France, increasing surveillance and introducing new cutting edge technology, representing a further step forward in our shared mission to make channel crossings completely unviable."
She also said there would be "a new asylum system" that is "firm and fair" and promised there would be new legislation for that next year.
Co-operation between French and UK law enforcement had already led to 140 arrests since the Joint Intelligence Cell (JIC) was set up by the two countries in July.
The JIC had also stopped about 1,100 migrants from making the dangerous crossing.
At Saturday's meeting, Ms Patel and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also agreed on steps to better support migrants arriving in France to find appropriate accommodation "in order to take them out of the hands of criminal gangs".
They agreed on measures to increase border security at ports in northern and western France to target smugglers and avoid migrant crossings threatening freight traffic.
According to figures collated by the BBC about 8,000 migrants in small boats have been taken into the care of Border Force officials, having reached UK shores or been intercepted in the Channel.
In October a Kurdish-Iranian family of five died attempting to cross the Channel. The small boat they were heading to the UK in capsized in rough conditions just a few kilometres into its journey.