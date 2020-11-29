Covid-19: PM's appeal to Tory MPs, and anti-lockdown protest arrests

Boris Johnson has written to Conservative MPs telling them tier restrictions will be reviewed every two weeks and promising them a new vote on the measures in January, in an attempt to avert a rebellion in the Commons this week. The prime minister also appealed to the nation in a separate letter to support the tiered system and not to "blow" the sacrifices that had already been made. He said: "We can't just throw it all away - not when freedom is in sight. We have worked too hard, lost too many, sacrificed too much, just to see our efforts incinerated in another volcanic eruption of the virus."