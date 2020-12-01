Covid-19: Tiers vote, vulnerable children and Christmas tree boom
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. New tiers system put to a vote
MPs are expected to give the go-ahead later to a stricter three-tier system of restrictions in England. Boris Johnson insists it's needed to keep infections under control, but a sizeable chunk of his own backbenchers are broadly against tighter controls. Labour won't endorse the new system, but won't reject it either. Sir Keir Starmer says he has "serious misgivings" and wants his MPs to abstain, but it isn't "in the national interest" to block it. The SNP will also abstain because the plans only apply to England. The upshot of all that is more than 55 million people are therefore set to enter the two toughest tiers from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday - a reminder of what that means.
2. Vulnerable children
England's chief inspector of schools says the "invisibility of vulnerable children" during the pandemic should be a "matter of national concern". In her annual report, Amanda Spielman warns long absences from school mean signs of abuse may have been missed and it should now be a priority to find overlooked cases. She also raises concerns about the pressures on families of children with special educational needs. It's the latest in a long line of warnings about the impact of coronavirus on already disadvantaged groups. BBC's special correspondent Ed Thomas witnesses the struggles first hand in one town.
3. Tougher rules
More areas of Scotland are expected to move into a stricter tier of virus restrictions later. Public health officials recommended the move for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire following an increase in cases. Wales, too, will face fresh curbs from Friday. Welsh pubs, restaurants and cafes will be banned from serving alcohol and will be unable to open to customers beyond 18:00 GMT. We answer your questions on the latest Welsh picture here. And see the rules around eating or drinking out and about wherever you are in the UK.
4. Lung damage 'identified'
Covid-19 could be causing lung abnormalities still detectable more than three months after people catch the disease. The damage emerged in scans of 10 patients at Oxford University and researchers now plan a larger study to find out more. The risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19 increases markedly for the over 60s, but if the trial discovers that lung damage occurs across a wider age group - even in those not requiring hospital treatment - "it would move the goalposts", says Prof Fergus Gleeson, who is leading the work.
5. Tree sales booming
Christmas tree growers across the UK say they're having a bumper year - potentially selling two million more specimens than normal. Pete Hyde, owner of Trinity Street Christmas Trees in Dorset. told the BBC his sales were up by nearly a third. It could be that some sales are coming earlier as people look to scratch a shopping itch while other stores are closed. Or it could be households are desperately looking for some festive cheer and an "authentic" Christmas experience after so much hardship this year.
