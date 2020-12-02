Covid vaccine: PM hails Pfizer jab but warns it is 'not game over'
People should not get "carried away with over optimism" after the UK approved its first coronavirus vaccine, Boris Johnson has warned.
The PM said it does not mean "our struggle is over" and parts of the economy still face tough restrictions.
England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam urged patience over the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, which begins early next week.
"It's going to take months, not weeks," he said.
A further 648 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test were recorded in the UK on Wednesday, with another 16,170 cases reported.
Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson said the decision to approve the Pfizer jab by regulator MHRA came amid "immense logistical challenges" in getting doses to vulnerable groups.
The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures around -70C and comes in packs of 975 doses, which cannot yet be split into smaller batches.
Those who receive the jab will only be protected after a second dose 21 days after the first.
"It's going to continue to be tough for some sectors - but until the vaccine is deployed our plan relies on all of us making sacrifices to protect the ones we love," Mr Johnson said.
This is the day we have been waiting for.
But it is clear listening to NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens and England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam that there are some huge logistical challenges.
First of all, supply. The UK is expecting 800,000 doses in the next few days. But given there are 15 million people over the age of 65 and working in health and care sectors, and all need two doses, getting more into the country is essential.
Rollout is also difficult. Through a combination of the need to keep the vaccine at ultra-cold storage and the fact that the jab comes in batches of 975 that cannot be split up at the moment, immunisation will only be offered from a network of 50 hospitals to start with.
That means sending it to care homes, where there may be only a few dozen residents, would lead to a huge amount of vaccine being wasted.
Because of that, the NHS, which is in charge of distributing the vaccine, will run clinics from hospitals at first.
It is also why there is still so much hope pinned to the Oxford University vaccine, that regulators are currently reviewing.
That does not need to be kept in ultra-cold storage and so can be distributed much more easily. Plus there are already millions of doses in the country.
Prof Van-Tam admitted to being emotional after the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine, but he too warned social-distancing rules would have to remain in place.
"If we relax too soon it will create a tidal wave of infections," he said.
"I don't think we are going to eradicate coronavirus ever. I think it's going to be with humankind forever," he added.
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the vaccine would be rolled out to 50 hospital hubs in England, with the over-80s, care home staff and front-line NHS staff being the first to receive it from next week.
Sir Simon said vulnerable people with outpatient appointments scheduled were likely to be the very first to be offered the jab.
The NHS is "raring to go" to vaccinate people in care homes, hopefully this month, Sir Simon said, but he admitted they would not be among the first to receive it.
Prof Van-Tam said those offered the vaccine "must take it".
"We need people to take it. This vaccine isn't going to help you if you don't take it," he said.
The Pfizer/BioNTech jab is the fastest vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same steps that normally span 10 years.
The UK has already ordered 40 million doses of the jab - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.
The doses will be rolled out as quickly as they can be made by Pfizer in Belgium, Mr Hancock said, with the first load next week and then "several millions" throughout December.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the first people in Scotland will be immunised on Tuesday, while Welsh Health and Social Care Minister Vaughan Gething said the rollout to care homes would be particularly difficult.
The bulk of the rollout across the UK will be next year.
Who gets it?
Sir Simon said that the majority of vaccinations are expected to take place in "January through to March or April for the at-risk population".
The order in which people will get the jab is recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations.
But the final decision on who gets the coronavirus vaccine is made by government.
BBC medical editor Fergus Walsh said Pfizer's plan to get doses to hard-to-reach places like individual care homes has yet to be approved by the MHRA.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS will begin contacting people about getting vaccinated, and Sir Simon confirmed that GP practices will work together to operate local vaccination centres.
Aside from the Pfizer vaccine, the UK has options to buy doses of six other candidate jabs. At least four of these have proceeded to phase three trials.
