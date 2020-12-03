BBC News

Coronavirus vaccines explained in five South Asian languages

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe UK government says people in care homes, those with underlying health conditions and hospital workers will get the vaccine first

The first-ever Covid vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and inoculations could start this month.

The UK government says certain groups will get the vaccine first, including people with underlying health conditions, those working in hospitals and older people.

But there have also been fears about the safety of these vaccines and the speed of the roll-out.

British Asian doctors explain the importance of vaccines for fighting coronavirus in five South Asian languages: Sylheti, Gujarati, Tamil, Urdu and Punjabi.

For more information in English, check out this explainer.

Sylheti

Dr Jahangir Alom discusses vaccines in Sylheti.

media captionDr Jahangir Alom explains in Sylheti why vaccines are important for dealing with coronavirus

Gujarati

Dr Komal Badiani discusses vaccines in Gujarati.

media captionDr Komal Badiani explains in Gujarati why vaccines are important for dealing with coronavirus

Tamil

Dr Venughanan Manikavasagar discusses vaccines in Tamil.

media captionDr Venughanan Manikavasagar explains in Tamil why vaccines are important for dealing with coronavirus

Urdu

Dr Nisa Aslam discusses vaccines in Urdu.

media captionDr Nisa Aslam explains in Urdu why vaccines are important for dealing with coronavirus

Punjabi

Dr Dilsher Singh discusses vaccines in Punjabi.

media captionDr Dilsher Singh explains in Punjabi why vaccines are important for dealing with coronavirus

