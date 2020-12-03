Coronavirus vaccines explained in five South Asian languages
The first-ever Covid vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and inoculations could start this month.
The UK government says certain groups will get the vaccine first, including people with underlying health conditions, those working in hospitals and older people.
But there have also been fears about the safety of these vaccines and the speed of the roll-out.
British Asian doctors explain the importance of vaccines for fighting coronavirus in five South Asian languages: Sylheti, Gujarati, Tamil, Urdu and Punjabi.
For more information in English, check out this explainer.
Sylheti
Dr Jahangir Alom discusses vaccines in Sylheti.
Gujarati
Dr Komal Badiani discusses vaccines in Gujarati.
Tamil
Dr Venughanan Manikavasagar discusses vaccines in Tamil.
Urdu
Dr Nisa Aslam discusses vaccines in Urdu.
Punjabi
Dr Dilsher Singh discusses vaccines in Punjabi.