Covid-19: UK surpasses 60,000 deaths
- Published
More than 60,000 people in the UK have now died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, official figures show.
A further 414 were recorded on Thursday, taking the total to 60,113.
Two other ways of measuring deaths - where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate, and the number of "excess deaths" for this time of year - give higher total figures.
Only the US, Brazil, India and Mexico have recorded more deaths than the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University.
However, the UK has more deaths per 100,000 people than any of those nations.
In terms of deaths per 100,000 people, the UK is the seventh highest country globally, behind Belgium, San Marino, Peru, Andorra, Spain and Italy.
The latest daily figures for the UK also showed a further 14,879 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the UK's total cases to 1,674,134.
The government's death figures only include people who died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus - but two other ways of measuring deaths give higher overall figures.
The first includes all deaths where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, even if the person had not been tested for the virus. The most recent figures suggest there have been more than 69,000 deaths by this measure.
The second is a measure of "excess deaths" - the number of deaths over and above the usual number at this time of year.
Deaths normally do rise at this time of the year, but the latest data from the Office for National Statistics and its counterparts in Scotland and Northern Ireland - which measure excess deaths - suggest the second wave of the virus has pushed the death rate above the average seen over the past five years.
Meanwhile, bed occupancy rates have fallen in almost three-quarters of English hospitals since the week ending 8 November - the first week these figures were published.
In the week to 29 November, 87% of beds in English hospitals were occupied, compared with 88% the previous week.
The NHS is meant to keep at least 10% of its beds free so that it can be flexible, allowing it to admit patients and cope with surges in demand.
The number of hospitals reporting more than 90% occupancy has fallen slightly since the first week of November - down from 52 to 45 of the 127 trusts reporting data.