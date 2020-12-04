Covid-19: Apology over 'rushed' vaccine claim as first batch arrives in UK

Pauline Demaline was fit and healthy and only 56 years old when she fell ill with Covid-19 in March. But within days of going into hospital she was dead. Her husband Nigel's grief spurred him on to become one of the first volunteers for a vaccine trial at Bradford Royal Infirmary. "I wanted to do something to help," he says. "I really didn't want anybody else to go through what I was going through." And the hospital's Dr John Wright says he's doing "a wonderful thing".