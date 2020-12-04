Covid-19: Apology over 'rushed' vaccine claim as first batch arrives in UK
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Apology over 'rushed' vaccine claim
The top US infectious disease expert says he's sorry for saying the UK had "rushed through" its approval of drug company Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, in becoming the first country to do so. "I did not mean to imply any sloppiness," Dr Anthony Fauci tells BBC News, adding that he has "a great deal of confidence in what the UK does both scientifically and from a regulator standpoint".
2. First batch of vaccines arrives in the UK
The first consignment of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is in the UK and being stored in a central hub at an undisclosed location, having been transported at -70C from the manufacturer in Belgium. The UK has ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people - and the first doses will now be distributed to hospital vaccination centres around the country.
3. Welsh alcohol restrictions come into force
New national restrictions come into force in Wales from 18:00 GMT, with indoor venues such as cinemas, museums and galleries forced to shut. Pubs, restaurants and cafes will be banned from serving alcohol on the premises and limited to takeaway service in the evenings, although people will once again be permitted to travel into parts of England with tier one and two restrictions.
4. Five arrested in care home Covid probe
Five people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the deaths of 20 residents with Covid-19 at a care home on the Isle of Man, it has emerged. In a letter to relatives of residents at Abbotswood Nursing Home in Ballasalla, the Isle of Man Constabulary says officers had interviewed five people about suspected "criminal and/or health and safety offences" before bailing them until mid-February.
5. 'Covid killed my wife - so I'm taking part in a vaccine trial'
Pauline Demaline was fit and healthy and only 56 years old when she fell ill with Covid-19 in March. But within days of going into hospital she was dead. Her husband Nigel's grief spurred him on to become one of the first volunteers for a vaccine trial at Bradford Royal Infirmary. "I wanted to do something to help," he says. "I really didn't want anybody else to go through what I was going through." And the hospital's Dr John Wright says he's doing "a wonderful thing".
And don't forget...
While ministers are urging as many people as possible to take the vaccine once it's available, as Ros Atkins explains, it's not mandatory.
