In pictures: Snowy scenes in many parts of UK
- Published
Parts of the UK woke up to snowfall overnight, as Met Office weather warnings for rain and ice were issued for some areas on Friday.
Police Scotland has also reassured residents in Edinburgh after hundreds of people reported being woken by the sound of explosions - when it was in fact a phenomenon known as "thundersnow".
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern described early Friday as being an "awkward mixture of cold rain, sleet and falling snow" for many areas.
A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for eastern Scotland, while a yellow warning for ice applies to the East Midlands, West Midlands, parts of Yorkshire and Humber, east of England, London and south-east England.
Here are a selection of photos of Friday's snowfall.