Covid-19: UK 'confident' of more vaccine doses, and care home rapid test concerns
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Vaccine supply
The government is "absolutely confident" the UK will have 800,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses by next week, when the vaccination programme starts, according to Business Secretary Alok Sharma. The first consignment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine - which is 95% effective - arrived from Belgium on Thursday evening, though the number of doses has not been confirmed. More are expected by the end of the year. NHS Providers' chief executive Chris Hopson said it was "vital" hospitals sought to vaccinate as many people as possible in the highest priority groups when vaccinations begin on Tuesday. You can see who will be first in line for the vaccine here.
2. England virus levels falling
The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus has fallen in all English regions, except the North East, according to the Office for National Statistics. In the week to 28 November, one in 105 people were estimated to have the virus compared to one in 85 the week before. In Scotland, one in 130 people are estimated to have the virus. In Wales, the figure is one in 170, and in Northern Ireland it is one in 190. Separately, the UK's R number - representing the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect - is now between 0.8 and 1, the latest government figures show. You can read more about the R number and why it matters here.
3. Primark profits?
At the beginning of the week, one of retail's biggest names - Topshop owner Arcadia - entered administration, putting 13,000 jobs at risk. But not all High Street chains are struggling. Budget clothing retailer Primark says it expects sales and profits in its current financial year to rise, despite the disruption from recent lockdowns. Primark said autumn store closures meant it missed out on £430m of sales, higher than a previous estimate of £375m. However, it added that sales since reopening, including in England this week, had "once again been very strong". Primark does not sell online, and on reopening on Wednesday, pent-up demand saw queues form at several stores.
4. Care home rapid test concerns
Greater Manchester councils have become the latest to pause rapid testing for care home visitors over concerns they fail to detect enough infections. Data suggests the rapid kits miss about a third of the most infectious cases picked up by conventional lab tests. Lateral flow tests are being used in England so residents can see family indoors for the first time since March. A standard coronavirus test - also known as a PCR test - misses fewer than 5% of infections. It was already known that lateral flow tests were less sensitive - they miss about 50% of infections overall. But lab tests had suggested that figure could fall to 5% when a high level of virus was present.
5. US doctor who has worked 258 days straight
Dr Joseph Varon believes he is fighting two wars. A war against coronavirus and a war against stupidity. The chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston went viral earlier this week when an image of him comforting an elderly patient ended up on social media. The US is seeing a rise in the number of people entering hospital with Covid-19 and several states are concerned that health care facilities could soon be overwhelmed. You can watch his story below.
And don't forget...
While ministers are urging as many people as possible to take the vaccine once it's available, as Ros Atkins explains, it's not mandatory.
