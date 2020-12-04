Avonmouth explosion: Four people killed at water works named
- Published
Three men and a teenager killed in an explosion at a waste water treatment works in Avonmouth, Bristol have been named.
Michael James, 64, Brian Vickery, 63, Raymond White, 57, and Luke Wheaton, 16, died in Thursday's blast. A fifth person injured is recovering at home.
The explosion happened at 11:20 GMT in a silo that treated biosolids.
Wessex Water said it was working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to investigate the cause of the blast.
A major incident was declared by police in the immediate aftermath of the explosion.
A witness reported hearing a "very loud explosion" that "shook buildings", and another said they saw about 10 ambulances driving to the scene.
Supt Simon Brickwood, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "I'd like to extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those involved in yesterday's tragic incident.
"We appreciate the impact this incident has had on the local community and we thank those affected for their patience while our investigative work is carried out."
'Hearts go out'
Colin Skellett, chief executive of Wessex Water, said the firm was "absolutely devastated" by what had happened.
"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives during the tragic event on Thursday," he said.
"I know from the thoughts and comments I have received from so many, that this has affected the whole Wessex Water family.
"We are determined to find out what happened and why and we will work with the relevant authorities to do just that."
A police spokesman confirmed the blast, in a chemical tank, was not terror-related.
Biosolids are "treated sludge", a by-product of the sewage treatment process.
According to Wessex Water, the sludge is treated in anaerobic digesters, oxygen-free tanks, to produce agricultural fertiliser and renewable energy.
Police said a cordon at the site was likely to remain in place for several days while the blast is investigated by a team of chemical and mechanical experts, who are working with the HSE.
Giles Hyder, HSE's head of operations in the South West, said: "We send our deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically died. It is important a joint investigation is carried out.
"We will provide specialist support to what is likely to be a complex investigation under the command of the police."