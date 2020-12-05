Covid-19: Care home jabs to start in two weeks and Jamaica flight prisoner catches Covid

The Covid-19 vaccine will "definitely" be ready to go into care homes in the next two weeks, the regulator has said. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had approved the way doses will be distributed to homes. It means care home residents and staff may not be the first to receive jabs, despite being the top priority. But the UK's chief medical officers say the vaccine will only have a "marginal impact" on hospital numbers over the winter. In a letter, the experts warned that festive gatherings are likely to place "additional pressure" on hospitals and GPs in the New Year.