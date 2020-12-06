Covid-19: Covid jab rollout to start and Cambridges' train tour
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Covid vaccine rollout starts this week
People in the UK will receive the Covid-19 vaccine from Tuesday under what the NHS says is the largest immunisation scheme in UK history. Frontline health staff, people over the age of 80 and care home workers will be first to get the jab. Fifty hospitals in England have been initially chosen to serve as hubs for giving the vaccine. Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the start of the vaccination scheme as "a historic moment".
2. First day of Wales booze ban
Pubs and restaurants in Wales have had their first full day of trading without being able to serve alcohol. The hospitality sector was also told it must close its doors from 6pm every night, in a bid to curb rising Covid cases before Christmas. The BBC has been speaking to pub and restaurants owners to see how they have been faring. While some fear venues will not recover from the restrictions, others say they've had a boom in daytime table bookings.
3. Cambridges' train tour to thank key workers
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on a three-day tour aboard the royal train to thank community workers and frontline staff for their efforts during the pandemic. The couple will meet care home staff, teachers, pupils and volunteers to "share their gratitude". A spokeswoman said they were "looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done". The 1,250 mile-trip is due to run from Sunday to Tuesday and will stop in England, Scotland and Wales.
4. How did your lockdown container garden grow?
During the first coronavirus lockdown, many people were inspired to grow their own vegetables at home - often in the smallest of spaces. Months on, green-fingered enthusiasts have been telling the BBC how they got on, with mixed results. While some efforts produced bumper crops, others ended up as just snacks for snails.
5. Schoolchildren make Christmas cards for care home
Schoolchildren in London have been bringing festive joy to elderly care home residents by making them personalised Christmas cards, with some even delivering their creations personally. One care home worker told the BBC the Christmas cards would "mean so much" to the residents and their mental health and wellbeing.
And don't forget...
While ministers are urging as many people as possible to take the vaccine once it's available, as Ros Atkins explains, it's not mandatory.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
