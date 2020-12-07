Covid-19: Vaccine preparations, care home tests and Trump's lawyer

Shoppers were back in England's high streets and shopping malls this weekend, but numbers were well below pre-pandemic levels. Hard-pressed retailers are pinning their hopes on the run-up to Christmas after a torrid year, but, on average, shopper numbers were a quarter below 2019 levels, according to the market researcher Springboard. Across the UK as a whole, footfall was down by 30%, it said. BBC business correspondent Katie Prescott says overall, retail sales are above pre-pandemic levels, but that masks big shifts in what we're buying and from where. Meanwhile, one Christmas market found itself with the opposite problem on Saturday - too many visitors.