William and Kate arrive in Edinburgh on first stop of royal train tour
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh on the first stop of their three-day train tour.
Prince William and Catherine are travelling around Great Britain to thank key workers for their efforts during the pandemic, starting with the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The couple travelled overnight from London's Euston station.
The 1,250 mile tour on board the royal train will include stops in England, Scotland and Wales.
Before leaving London on Sunday night, they left a personal message of thanks for transport workers on a London Underground service information board.
Kensington Palace shared images of Catherine writing the notice, which read: "Thank you to all transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult year.
"Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!"
The duke and duchess arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.
Their first official engagement saw them visit the Scottish Ambulance Service in Newbridge, near Edinburgh, where they met front-line staff.
The visit coincided with the announcement that the couple - also known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland - have become joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.
The 240 NHS charities in the UK provide extra funding and additional services above and beyond what the NHS core-funds, supporting hospitals, community and mental health services, and ambulance services.
Ian Lush, chairman of NHS Charities Together, said it was "such an honour for our organisation", adding that their involvement will inspire the public "to do even more to support the amazing NHS staff and volunteers".
Earlier this year, Captain Sir Tom Moore raised more than £33m for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday.
The royal tour, which ends on Tuesday, will see the couple meet care home staff, teachers, pupils and volunteers to learn about the challenges they have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.
Five facts about the royal train
- Queen Victoria was the first monarch to use the royal train, travelling from Slough to Paddington station on 13 June 1842, with Isambard Kingdom Brunel riding on the footplate. In her diary, the 23-year-old queen described the 25-minute journey as "delightful and so quick"
- The present train has nine carriages and came into service for the Queen's Silver Jubilee, in 1977. It includes private carriages for the Queen and the Prince of Wales
- The train is described as more functional than palatial, with one royal aide suggesting it has bathroom fixtures "you could find in Homebase or B&Q"
- Only three trips - two by the Prince of Wales and one by the Queen - were taken on the royal train in the 2019/2020 financial year, but the total cost was more than £63,000. When the Queen toured the UK on the train for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, it cost £872,000
- In 2000, a royal bodyguard discharged his gun on the train while the Queen was sleeping. The bullet hole can still be seen on a table in the staff dining car