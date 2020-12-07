Covid: Military may help vaccine rollout and royals thank key workers on train tour
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.
1. Military could be used to transport vaccine
The armed forces could be used to help transport further stocks of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Belgium to the UK, according to Foreign Office minister James Cleverly. All parts of the UK have now received some of the vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said, ahead of vaccinations beginning on Tuesday. Hospitals in all four nations will serve as hubs for the vaccine, which will initially be given to those over 80, front-line health staff and care home workers - read more on how the system of prioritisation will work.
2. Wales only part of UK without falling cases
There could be further restrictions in Wales after Christmas as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Health minister Vaughan Gething said Wales was the only part of the UK where figures were not falling at the end of November. Mr Gething confirmed ministers were looking at whether further measures would be needed - new restrictions, including stopping the sale of alcohol in pubs, came into force last Friday. It comes as officials in Swansea Bay warned case levels could soon reach "catastrophic levels".
3. Toughest measures to end in Scotland
The toughest coronavirus restrictions in place in 11 local authority areas in Scotland will end this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. Changes to Scotland's five-tier system of coronavirus restrictions will be announced on Tuesday and come into effect on Friday. Ms Sturgeon said the 11 council areas in west and central Scotland, including Glasgow, placed in the top tier - level four - on 20 November would all come out and most would drop into level three. Here's a reminder of Scotland's restrictions.
4. England's cricket tour of South Africa called off
England's cricket tour of South Africa has been abandoned after a number of a positive coronavirus tests. A South Africa player and two members of hotel staff tested positive, while England say two members of their party returned "unconfirmed positive tests". A statement said the tour was called off to "ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players".
5. Royal surprise for schoolchildren
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are travelling around Great Britain to thank key workers for their efforts during the pandemic. Day one of their three-day train tour saw them stop off at a school in Berwick-upon-Tweed, in Northumberland, to show their appreciation to teachers, as well as surprise schoolchildren with a visit from three reindeer - Chaz, Crackers and her six-month old calf, Echols.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout begins in the UK on Tuesday, we consider whether it will it help give us our old lives back.
