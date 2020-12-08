Covid-19: Mass vaccination begins across UK and Welsh minister questions royal visit

"All done," said May Parsons, a matron at University Hospital in Coventry. Two small words followed by a spontaneous round of applause and Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus injection, as part of a mass vaccination programme. Wearing a Christmas shirt and matching blue face mask, the 90-year-old grandmother looked emotional, but delighted, to be spearheading the UK's vaccine programme. Five million doses of the vaccine are expected to be given - to the over-80s and care and health workers - over the course of December. She said being the first patient to take the vaccine "hadn't really sunk in yet. It's just overwhelming, as the first really," she said. Read what others who received the vaccine today said about the experience. Find out when you can get the vaccine.