Covid-19: Student mental health, vaccine promises and panto

The UK, of course, began its vaccination programme yesterday, and now US President-elect Joe Biden has promised that during his first 100 days in office, 100 million Americans will be vaccinated. Mr Biden's optimism is in stark contrast to a warning from a group of charities who say nine out of 10 people in poorer countries are likely to miss out on Covid-19 vaccinations next year because rich countries are hoarding supplies. Oxford-AstraZeneca is pledging to provide 64% of its doses to people in developing nations - assuming its vaccine is approved for use. Health correspondent James Gallagher has everything you need to know about vaccine safety and how to immunise yourself against the spread of fake news.