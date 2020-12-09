Covid-19: London tier warning and 2020's most-searched terms

People with a history of significant allergic reactions should not have the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab, regulators have said, after two NHS workers had allergic reactions on day one of the vaccination programme. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the advice applied to those who have had reactions to medicines, food or vaccines. The two people who had a reaction are both fine now but have a history of serious allergies and carry adrenaline pens with them. We look here at what you need to know about vaccine safety.