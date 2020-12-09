Zara Tindall: Queen's granddaughter expecting third child
The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting her third child, her husband has announced.
Former England rugby player Mike Tindall revealed a "third Tindall" is "on its way" in a podcast he co-hosts.
The couple have two daughters, Mia, six, and Lena, two, and Mr Tindall said he "would like a boy".
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who already have eight great-grandchildren, were "delighted" to hear the news, Buckingham Palace said.
"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way," Mr Tindall, 42, said during an episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.
"I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy," he added.
"I'll love it whether a boy or a girl - but please be a boy."
Former equestrian champion Mrs Tindall, 39, has spoken about suffering two miscarriages before having her second child.
She said for a time "you don't talk about it because it's too raw" but "as with everything, time's a great healer".
Mr Tindall said: "Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it."
Last month, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed she had a miscarriage in July.
Mrs Tindall, who is the daughter of the Queen's only daughter, the Princess Royal, married Mr Tindall in 2011. They live at Princess Anne's estate in Gatcombe, Gloucester.
As a member of the Great Britain eventing team, Mrs Tindall won the Eventing World Championship in 2006 and was named BBC Sports Personality later that year, before securing a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.
Mr Tindall - who won the 2003 Rugby World Cup with England - does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH.